Coroner dispatched to scene of reported 'high-angle rescue' in Lancaster County

The incident reportedly involved an unconscious person trapped in a lift in Manor Township, according to emergency dispatch.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster County Coroner's Office was dispatched to the scene of a "high-angle rescue" in Manor Township Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

Emergency dispatch said the incident was initially described as an unconscious person stuck in a lift.

It was reported at shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Redwood Drive, near the 2000 block of Stone Mill Road, according to dispatch.

The Manor Township Police Department and other emergency personnel responded to the scene.

Officials would not release any additional details, but Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed that his office has responded to the scene.