Coroner responds to crash on Route 30 EB in Springettsbury Township

The crash occurred around 4:30 a.m. and involved a car and tractor trailer.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The coroner has responded to the scene of a crash that closed a portion of Route 30 eastbound for several hours.

According to emergency dispatch, the crash occurred on Route 30 Eastbound near Loucks Mill Road in Springettsbury Township around 4:30 a.m. on March 17.

Dispatch says the crash involved a car and a tractor trailer, and the coroner has been called to the scene.

The eastbound lanes of Route 30 were closed in the area for several hours.