It happened around 2:36 p.m. along Carlisle Road between Conewago and Old Carlisle Roads.

DOVER, Pa. — The York County Coroner's office responded to a deadly crash in Dover Township on Friday afternoon.

It happened around 2:36 p.m. along Carlisle Road between Conewago and Old Carlisle Roads.

Northern York County Regional Police say that portion of Carlisle Road is expected to be closed for several hours.