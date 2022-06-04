x
Three people shot, one taken to the hospital in New Cumberland

The coroner has responded to the 1200 block of Bridge St. in New Cumberland. The Public Safety officer on scene has confirmed one has been sent to the hospital.
Credit: Stephen Svitko/WPMT
Police incident on the 1200 block of Bridge Street in New Cumberland.

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. — The coroner has responded to a scene in New Cumberland. At least three people have been shot and one person was sent to the hospital.

According to officials, crews were sent to the 1200 block of Bridge St. on April 6 for a reported domestic related incident.

The Public Safety Officer confirmed all the children that were inside the home are safe and uninjured.

It's unclear exactly what occurred and exactly how many people have been injured.

Officials say no one has been arrested at this time.

This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew on the way to the scene and we will provide updates as they become available.

