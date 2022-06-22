Coroner responds to Adams County crash

Three are confirmed dead, with other passengers allegedly in critical condition.

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — The Adams County Coroner has been dispatched to a deadly crash in Hamilton Township early Wednesday afternoon.

The crash occurred on Pine Run Road, east of Berlin Borough, according to emergency dispatch.

Reports state that three are dead from the crash. There are allegedly other occupants in critical condition, but no additional information has been released. None of the names or ages of anyone involved has been released.

The cause of the crash is still unknown.

Police are advising drivers to take an alternative route if possible. The scene is still active.