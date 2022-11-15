x
Southbound lanes closed on I-81 in Lebanon County, coroner on scene

According to Lebanon County 911 Dispatch, the crash occurred on Interstate 81 southbound in Union Township at mile marker 89.4 at 7:09 p.m.
Police lights by night

LEBANON, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are at the scene of a Lebanon County crash. 

According to Lebanon County 911 Dispatch, the crash occurred on Interstate 81 southbound in Union Township at mile marker 89.4 at 7:09 p.m. 

The coroner has been called to the scene. 

Southbound lanes are closed between Exit 90: PA 72 - Lebanon and Exit 85: PA 934 - Annville/Fort Indiantown Gap. 

It is unclear at this time what caused the crash, or how many vehicles were involved.

This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew on the way to the scene and this article will be updated as more information is released. 

