35-year-old man found dead following apparent skid loader accident in Peach Bottom Township

PEACH BOTTOM, Pa. — A 35-year-old man was found dead outside his property on the 200 block of Gemmill Road in Peach Bottom Township, York County on July 24, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

The man had apparently been operating a skid loader when the machine rolled over, causing him to become caught in the equipment. He was reportedly not wearing a safety belt while operating the machine, also according to the coroner's office.

It is not known at this time how long the man had been incapacitated or when exactly the incident occurred.

Deputy Coroner Karen Frank and Deputy Trainee Scott Pennewill responded to the scene to investigate further and certify the death.

The man's name will be released after additional family is notified, and an autopsy will not be performed.