Coroner identifies victims, alleged shooter in double murder-suicide in New Freedom Borough

Investigators believe David Jonathan Schlenoff, 28, shot and killed his parents, Elizabeth and David, before taking his own life, the York County Coroner says

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 1 p.m.: The York County Coroner's Office has identified the deceased as Elizabeth Schlenoff, 66, her husband, David Schlenoff, 71, and their so, David Jonathan Schlenoff, 28. All three people lived in the home.

The investigation indicates that David Jonathan Schlenoff shot and killed his parents, then took his own life.

Original Coverage

Police are investigating a double murder-suicide.

On April 16 around 5:00 p.m., police were dispatched to a structure fire at a residence on South Constitution Avenue in New Freedom Borough.

Upon arrival, authorities found that the fire started from an unattended item being cooked.

It was found that they were three deceased people inside the residence.

Officials say that a preliminary investigation shows that the incident appeared to be a double murder-suicide.

The York County Coroner says that it appears an adult man shot and killed an older man and woman before killing himself.