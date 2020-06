It is unknown how many people were injured in the fire.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The coroner has responded to the scene of a house fire in York County.

According to emergency dispatch, the fire broke out a home in the 3000 block of Lark Drive in West Manchester Township around midnight on June 10.

Dispatch told FOX43 at least one person was injured in the fire.

There is no word on the extent of any damage at this time.