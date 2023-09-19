One dead after fire in York County

According to emergency dispatchers, the fire began around 10:20 a.m. in the first block of South Main Street in Loganville Borough.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — One person is dead after a house fire in York County.

According to emergency dispatch, crews were sent to the first block of South Main Street in Loganville Borough around 10:20 a.m. for a reported house fire.

Additional crews were called to the scene as the intensity of the fire increased, and the York County Coroner has been called to the scene.

Police have confirmed that one person is dead.

There is no word on how many people have been injured or the extent of any damage at this time.