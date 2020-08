The crash occurred around 5:00 a.m. on August 24 in Shrewsbury Borough.

According to emergency dispatch, the single-vehicle crash occurred around 5:00 a.m. on August 24 in the first block of East Forrest Avenue near Main Street in Shrewsbury Borough.

There is no word on how many injuries were reported or if anyone was taken to the hospital.

Emergency dispatch said that the coroner had been notified of the crash.