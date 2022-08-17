Lancaster woman dies following crash on Route 72 in Lebanon County

The Pennsylvania State Police has confirmed that Vanessa Henner, 25, of Lancaster, died in the crash on Wednesday.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County woman has died after crashing her vehicle in Lebanon County on Wednesday evening.

Vanessa Henner, 25, of Lancaster, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash by the Lebanon County Coroner's Office.

First responders were dispatched to the crash in Union Township on Aug. 17 at 5:22 p.m., though state police say the crash occurred around 4:30 p.m.

Henner was traveling northbound on I-72 when she crossed the center line into the opposing lane of travel where the second vehicle, a truck tractor, was driving. Both vehicles collided, and Henner was pushed southbound where she eventually came to a final resting position, Pennsylvania State Police say.

The truck tractor continued down the highway, striking an embankment on the eastern side and coming to a final rest in contact with the embankment.

The operator of the second vehicle sustained injuries, but the severity of these injuries is unknown.