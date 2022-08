The crash occurred along Route 30 and Lincoln Highway East in East Lampeter Township.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Officials with Lancaster County 911 dispatch confirmed that the coroner was called to a vehicle crash in Lancaster County.

First responders were dispatched to the crash in East Lampeter Township at 10:10 p.m. on Aug. 14.

There is no word yet on how many vehicles were involved or what caused the crash, but dispatch has confirmed it is fatal.

East Lampeter Township Police are investigating.