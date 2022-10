According to Ted Czech with York County Emergency Services, a call to police came in at 11:32 a.m. for a car that crashed into a pole.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The coroner was on the scene of a York County crash early Thursday afternoon.

According to Ted Czech with York County Emergency Services, a call to police came in at 11:32 a.m. for a car that crashed into a pole.

The crash was in the first block of North Penn Street in Windsor Township.