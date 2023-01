According to emergency dispatchers, a home on the 1300 block of Roundtop Road is currently on fire.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Emergency crews are currently at the scene of a deadly fire in Warrington Township, York County.

A FOX43 crew at the scene has confirmed the coroner is at the scene as well.