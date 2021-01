Dispatch says the crash happened at around 3:50 p.m. between exit 31 and 32 on the interstate.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The coroner was called to I-83 in York County for a motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon, according to emergency dispatch.

Dispatch says the crash happened at around 3:50 p.m. between exits 31 and 32 on the interstate.

Only one motorcycle was involved, according to dispatch.

One lane southbound is still open, dispatch said.

According to 511PA, there is a lane restriction at milepost 32.0.

Crash on I-83 southbound at Mile Post: 32.0. There is a lane restriction. — 511PA Statewide (@511PAStatewide) January 10, 2021