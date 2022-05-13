Coroner called to ultralight aircraft crash in Wayne County

One person died after a personal aircraft crash early Friday morning in Wayne County.

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — In Wayne County, authorities confirm a man died after his personal aircraft crashed in a field.

The personal aircraft went down in a field just off of Route 652 near Beach Lake.

State Police and first responders received a 911 call just before 8 a.m. when the crash was discovered.

According to the Wayne County coroner, 52-year-old Jeffrey Chorba, from the Beach Lake area, died in the crash.

After two hours of investigating the scene, pieces of the aircraft were taken away on a rollback.

We spoke with some people off-camera area who knew Chorba and said they often saw him flying around in his paramotor.

Employees at Cherry Ridge Airport near Honesdale also said Chorba was a paramotor instructor and had a lot of experience with the aircraft.

They also said Chorba took interest in other forms of aviation.

According to a post on his Instagram page, Chorba just took his first flying lesson in an airplane at Cherry Ridge Airport earlier this week.

