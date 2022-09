The crash was dispatched at 3:12 p.m. on Friday at the 1300 block of Furnace Road in Elizabeth Township.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The coroner was called to the scene of a Lancaster County crash, according to Lancaster officials.

The crash was dispatched at 3:12 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16 at the 1300 block of Furnace Road in Elizabeth Township.

Injuries have been confirmed, according to Lancaster officials, but it is unclear at this time how many.

Pennsylvania State Police are on the scene investigating.