One person dead following house fire in Adams County

Dispatch has also confirmed that the house was completely destroyed.

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Update, (3 a.m.): One person has died in the house fire, according to Adams County dispatch.

As of 2:55 a.m., the fire is under control and no longer active.

The house has been completely destroyed, dispatch also confirmed.

No one else was inside at the time of the fire.

State Fire Marshalls are currently investigating.

Previously:

According to Adams County dispatch, the coroner has been called to an active house fire in Butler Township.

The Biglerville Fire Department was dispatched to the house fire on the 300 block of Arendtsville Road in Butler Township, Adams County around 1:15 a.m.

Emergency officials say there was one person inside at the time of the fire.

Multiple crews are currently assisting on scene, including the Gettysburg Fire Department, Cashtown Community Fire Department, Bendersville Community Fire Company, Pennsylvania State Police, and Adams Regional EMS.