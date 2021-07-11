Coroner called to fire in Mount Joy

Lancaster County Emergency Dispatch says the call came in just before 9:00 p.m. with reports of entrapment.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Officials in Lancaster County said the coroner responded to the scene of a fire with reports of entrapment in Mount Joy, at 8:51 p.m. on Sunday night.

Lancaster County Emergency Dispatch confirmed the fire on the first block of N. Jacob Street is an apartment building.

It's unclear how many people are injured, and how many people live in the building.

As of 11:30 p.m. the scene was still active.