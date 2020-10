The crash happened shortly after 7 p.m. near mile marker 30, according to dispatch.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The coroner was called to the scene for a crash involving a tractor-trailer and vehicle on I-81 Southbound in Southampton Township Tuesday night, emergency dispatch said.

The crash happened shortly after 7 p.m. near mile marker 30, according to dispatch.

Southbound lanes of 81 were closed between Exit 37: Pa. 233 and Exit 29: Pa. 174/King Street, according to 511PA.

UPDATE: Multi vehicle crash on I-81 southbound between Exit 37 - PA 233 and Exit 29 - PA 174/King St. There is a lane restriction. — 511PA Harrisburg (@511PAHarrisburg) October 13, 2020