YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The coroner was called after a crash in Stewartstown borough Sunday night, according to dispatch.

Police responded to the crash at 8:25 p.m on the first block of South Main Street, officials say.

At least one vehicle was involved in the crash with reported injuries, dispatch says.