1 dead, 2 on life support following 581 eastbound crash

According to the Cumberland County Coroner's Office, one person died at the scene and two others are on life support at a local hospital.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Update, Sept. 18, 6:14 a.m.: One person is dead and two others are fighting for their lives following a crash on Route 581 late Sunday night.

According to the Cumberland County Coroner's Office and Pennsylvania State Police, the 28-year-old Carlisle man who was driving died at the scene and two passengers, a 26-year-old woman from Carlisle and a 32-year-old woman from Mechanicsburg, are on life support at a local hospital. The deceased's identity will be released after next of kin are notified.

The coroner says the crash occurred when a vehicle rear-ended a tow truck with its emergency flashers on at a high rate of speed as the tow truck was trying to slow traffic for a previous crash. The tow truck driver was evaluated at the scene for a possible injury, PSP said.

511PA reports that 581 reopened around 2 a.m.

Previously: According to PennDOT's Safety Press Officer Fritzi Schreffler, the coroner was called to the scene of a vehicle crash on 581 eastbound in Cumberland County.

Crews were called to the scene around 9 p.m. on Sunday after two vehicles collided near the 581 eastbound on-ramp from Route 15.

A nearby tow responded to help protect the other vehicles when a third vehicle slammed into the back of it; the coroner was called to the scene for the third vehicle's driver.