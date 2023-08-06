Coroner responds to York County fire

The coroner is at the scene of a fire in York County, 911 Dispatch confirmed early this morning. The blaze broke out shortly before 12:30 a.m.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The coroner is at the scene of a fire in York County, 911 Dispatch confirmed early this morning.

According to Dispatch, firefighters responded to an address near the intersection of Raver Lane and Glen Rock Road just before 12:30 this morning. The coroner and fire marshal also responded.

It is unclear at this time if anyone was injured or killed in the fire.

According to Captain Mike Bailey with the Glenn Rock Fire Department, the blaze was contained to the kitchen area and first floor of the home.

A search crew is letting heat and smoke out, but the fire is under control, the captain said.