2 dead after fire at York duplex

The York City Fire Chief says a man and a woman died in the fire. Another man was rescued from the home.

YORK, Pa. — Two people are dead after an early morning fire in York.

According to 911 Dispatch, firefighters responded to a three-story duplex on the 300 block of West North Street shortly before 5:30 a.m. on June 20. The duplex is broken up into two apartments.

According to the York City Fire Chief, William Sleeger, a man and a woman were killed in the fire. Authorities have not yet released their identities, but those who knew the two victims tell FOX43 they were in their 20s and were dating.

“They were very kind people, I can’t believe this happened to them," said Milo Gonzalvez. "My heart is broken to be honest.”

Gonzalvez is the general manager of Plaza Azteca in West Manchester Township, who says the two worked at the restaurant as part of the kitchen staff.

“Very shocking…I can’t believe it, we worked together Sunday and today we wake up to this," he added.

Another man was rescued from a third floor rear window by firefighters and taken to the hospital. His condition is not known at this time.

Chief Sleeger said crews had the flames under control within 15 to 20 minutes of getting on scene.

He said the fire spread to the adjoining apartment and estimates nearly ten people were displaced in total.

Chief Sleeger estimates upwards of $250,000 in damage but believes the two homes are able to be repaired.

The Red Cross was at the scene to assist.

“It’s a sad day for Plaza Azteca and everybody who got to know them, how beautiful they were with everybody," said Gonzalez. "We’re all heartbroken."