Coroner called after person is struck in Salisbury Township

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The coroner was called after a person was struck in Salisbury Township Sunday afternoon, according to police dispatch.

At around 2:56 p.m., crews were dispatched to the intersection of White Horse Road and Buena Vista Road.

Officials say traffic is being diverted to route 897 and 340.

Units are still on the scene.