New COVID-19 restrictions impact wedding plans

Brides and grooms are now having to postpone their weddings or move their receptions outside

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Governor Wolf's restrictions on indoor gatherings came less than 72 hours before some brides and grooms were set to tie the knot.

Kaleigh Ott and her fiance Mark have been planning their wedding for about a year.

"A year ago when we were planning all this and planning our date," said Ott. "I never would have imagined it would be the way it is now.”

The wedding date they picked, this Saturday July 18th, 2020. They've been fortunate to not have had to postpone their wedding but the Wolf Administrations announcement on Wednesday put a wrench in their plans just days before they were set to say, "I do,' and have an indoor reception with about 130 guests.

“We were in shock. To say we were blinded is an understatement," said Ott. "We were getting our last minute vendors sorted out, wrapping things up. "

With new restrictions now in place, all indoor gatherings, including wedding receptions can have no more than 25 people. However, indoor weddings can take place since places of worship are exempt from the Wolf administration's order.

"So, hearing that news was a punch to the stomach," said Ott. "But we got ourselves together and figured out what we needed to.”

While many brides now must postpone their weddings, Ott's wedding venue is able to move her reception outside to be in compliance with the new order. Through what she says has been a rollercoaster of planning during the pandemic, she's hoping the days ahead go smoothly so she can marry her fiance on Saturday.