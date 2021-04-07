Coronavirus cases on the rise as July 4 weekend wraps up

67% of Americans are vaccinated, as national COVID-19 case numbers are rising.

As July 4th weekend comes to a close, health experts and White House officials are gearing up for what could be a spike in COVID-19 cases across the country.

Currently, around 67% U.S. adults have received one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, falling short of President Joe Biden's target of 70% by this weekend.

Nationally, the seven-day average of new cases is now about twelve-thousand-seven-hundred per day - up nine percent from the previous week.

This comes as the White House announced they are forming “surge response” teams intended to combat the fast-moving Delta variant. These teams will focus their efforts on high-risk communities with low vaccination numbers and work to distribute resources & supplies on the ground.

The Delta variant, which now accounts for a quarter of all COVID-19 cases in the country, is expected to become the dominant strain in the U.S. in the next few weeks. The variant is said to be 60% more transmissible than current dominant strain in the U.S., the alpha variant.

CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in an interview earlier this week that, "as the delta variant continues to spread across the country, we expect to see increased transmission," especially in high-risk communities unless vaccinations become more prevalent.

This morning, former CDC director Tom Frieden discussed the latest guidance about wearing masks and vaccine hesitancy on "Fox News Sunday."