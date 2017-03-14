What's the coolest made-in-Pa. item? March madness-style bracket will determine a winner

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — What is the greatest made-in-Pennsylvania product? A March madness-style bracket from the Pa. Chamber of Business and Industry is attempting to answer that question.
The Coolest Thing Made in PA. competition is celebrating the Commonwealth's storied history and continued leadership in manufacturing.
From Asher's Chocolate Pretzels, to UTZ's Potato Chips, Hershey's Kisses and Duolingo, Pennsylvania has a ton of notable 2023 participants!
The 32 companies included in this year's tournament will face off in a single-elimination bracket format with winners chosen through public voting on the Pa. Chamber's Twitter page.
Voting will begin on Tuesday, March 14 at noon. To view the full, printable bracket, click here.
The full list of participants is as follows:
- Meta The Metaverse
- Mrs. T’s Pierogies
- Harley Davidson Motorcycles
- PA-Made Steel: ATI, Cleveland Cliffs, Ellwood Group, U.S. Steel
- Zippo Lighters
- Asher’s Chocolate Pretzels
- Troegs Nugget Nectar
- Pixelle Microwaveable Bags
- Yuengling Lager
- Wabtec Locomotives
- PPG Paints and Coatings
- UTZ Potato Chips
- Rock Lititz Super Bowl Stage
- Musselman’s Applesauce
- Coherent Lasers
- Aurora Self-Driving Cars
- Dalessandro’s Cheese Steaks
- Pampers Baby Diapers
- Rutter’s Iced Tea
- Martin & Co. Guitars
- York Barbell
- Primanti Brothers Sandwich
- Crayola Crayons
- Seltzer’s Lebanon Bologna
- Hershey’s Kisses
- Lockheed Martin Spacecraft
- Martin’s Potato Rolls
- Channellock Pliers
- Sheetz MTO
- Astrobotic Lunar Robots
- Eat’n Park Smiley Cookies
- Duolingo Language Learning App