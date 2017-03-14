What's the coolest made-in-Pa. item? March madness-style bracket will determine a winner

From Asher's Chocolate Pretzels, to UTZ's Potato Chips, Hershey's Kisses and Duolingo, Pennsylvania has a ton of notable 2023 participants!

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — What is the greatest made-in-Pennsylvania product? A March madness-style bracket from the Pa. Chamber of Business and Industry is attempting to answer that question.

The Coolest Thing Made in PA. competition is celebrating the Commonwealth's storied history and continued leadership in manufacturing.

From Asher's Chocolate Pretzels, to UTZ's Potato Chips, Hershey's Kisses and Duolingo, Pennsylvania has a ton of notable 2023 participants!

The 32 companies included in this year's tournament will face off in a single-elimination bracket format with winners chosen through public voting on the Pa. Chamber's Twitter page.

The full bracket! #CoolestThingPA



TOURNAMENT VOTING SCHEDULE

- First round: 3/14-3/17

- Second round: 3/21-3/24

- Third round: 3/28-3/29

- Fourth round: 3/30-3/31

- Championship: 4/3



All voting will take place on the Twitter: @PAChamber.



Full details: https://t.co/KtaY8mALxX pic.twitter.com/IMC8yMOZmS — Pennsylvania Chamber (@PAChamber) March 13, 2023

Voting will begin on Tuesday, March 14 at noon. To view the full, printable bracket, click here.