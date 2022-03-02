Cookies for Ukraine: Central PA businesses and nonprofits team up to send aid to Ukrainian refugees

Crumbs Cookies is selling special Ukraine cookies through March, will all proceeds going to benefit Ukrainians displaced by the war.

Maryann Skovira, owner of Crumbs Cookies in Mount Holly Springs, was sick of seeing the images of shelled Ukrainian cities on TV.

“It breaks my heart. I want to do something to help, anything I can do to help,” she said. “So we start with a cookie.”

Beckie and Chris Moyer of Carlisle drove to Crumbs Cookies after seeing a post on Facebook about the fundraiser. They bought a pack to take home.

“Anything we can give,” Chris Moyer said. “There’s not much we can do here but at least we can donate monetary funds to help them out with their ongoing effort.”

It has been heartbreaking watching what is happening in Ukraine, so we have decided to help raise funds for the... Posted by Crumbs Cookies on Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Skovira said online orders were also pouring in.

“Today I’ve been baking, baking, baking,” she said. “Somebody called at 8:00 this morning and wanted 45 cookies. Somebody wanted 100 cookies.”

The money raised will be donated to Mennonite Central Committee (MCC), a nonprofit that has been sending aid to Ukraine for 102 years.

“Thousands of people had their lives saved because of MCC sending food, and then later sending some tractors,” said Kenneth Sensenig, MCC church relations staff member.

The war has cut off MCC’s normal deliveries of food and other essentials in Ukraine, so the donations will go to their social programs there.

“Working with vulnerable and displaced people, working with folks who have been traumatized, working with folks who are trying to improve education, and so forth,” Sensenig said.