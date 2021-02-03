Pa. Parks and Forests Foundation announces song contest to celebrate anniversary of the Environmental Rights Amendment

According to the press release, the song that best expresses what the environment means to the artist will win $250.

CAMP HILL, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation (PPFF) has announced a song contest celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Environmental Rights Amendment (ERA).

The ERA was added to the Pennsylvania Constitution in 1971 and aims to protect the right to clean air, pure water, and the "enjoyment and preservation of our natural environment for generations to come."

According to the press release, the song that best expresses what the environment means to the artist will win $250. The top youth entry - for those under the age of 18 - will win $100. Songs must reflect on the ERA and how it is essential to protecting Pennsylvania's natural resources. These winning songwriters will be invited to an event hosted by the PPFF later this year.

Songs must be between two and three minutes long and be submitted digitally.

“The Environmental Rights Amendment ensures all Pennsylvanians...the right to a clean environment and a preservation of our public lands,” Marci Mowery, President of the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation, said. “We are excited to offer an opportunity for an artistic expression of what the Amendment means to performing artists of all ages.”