Do you want to sing the National Anthem at the Pa. Farm Show? Here's how to enter the contest

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture will select a different individual or group to perform the National Anthem at the beginning of each day of the show.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture (PDA) is searching for people to sing the National Anthem during each day of the Pennsylvania Farm Show.

The PDA will select a different individual or group to perform the National Anthem at the beginning of each day of the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show.

Read on for details on how to enter the contest.

Eligibility: To be eligible for selection, you must:

be a legal resident of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania;

be available during the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show (which runs from Jan. 7 through Jan. 14, 2023) to be on-site at the Farm Show Complex by 7:45 a.m. to sing the National Anthem at 8 a.m. (PDA will work with winners to coordinate timing);

if less than 18 years of age, obtain and provide the written consent of a parent or guardian if you are ultimately selected to perform;

be someone other than an employee, family member or person living in the same household as an employee of the PDA; and

give the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania permission to use your video.

Interested singers can enter the contest on Facebook or through email.

The Pennsylvania Farm Show Facebook page will publish a post when the contest is open. Eligible performers can upload their video in the comments section to that post. Videos can either be directly uploaded to the comments or posted as a YouTube link.

Facebook entries must include your name, age and county of residence. If selected, the PDA may contact you via your Facebook profile for your email address and phone number.

To enter through email, send an email to agcontests@pa.gov that includes your name, age, county of residence, email address, phone number and YouTube link to entry video.

Requirements:

All linked entries must be submitted through YouTube. Links to websites other than YouTube will not be considered.

Entries should be original videos created for the purpose of entering this contest. Videos made for other purposes will not be considered.

The entering individual or group must sing the National Anthem from start to finish, without instrumental accompaniment, as there will not be instrumental accompaniment when singing at the 2023 Farm Show. All videos must be family friendly.

Submissions will be accepted from Tuesday, Oct. 25 through Tuesday, Nov. 1 at noon.

Be creative—show your surroundings and your skill. Originality will score big points in this competition.

A panel of PDA judges will select finalists. Then, these finalists will be posted for fan voting by Facebook reactions (likes, wows, loves, etc.) from Nov. 7 through Nov. 11.

Winners will be notified via email, phone, or Facebook message and required to confirm their availability on a specific date and time during the PA Farm Show. Winners have until 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 25 to reply and confirm their availability.

Winners will be publicly announced on Pennsylvania Farm Show social media.