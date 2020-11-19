Pennsylvanians invited to participate in star-spangled sing-off at 2021 PA Farm Show

“If you sing to your cattle or serenade your crops from the cab of a tractor, that’s what we want to see,” said Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — On Tuesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture announced the star-spangled sing-off "Oh, Say, Can You Sing?" at the 2021 PA Farm Show.

Singers from all over the state are invited to participate in the contest for the chance to virtually inspire 2021 PA Farm Shows viewers. Each morning, individuals, members of the same household, or socially distanced groups will be featured singing the national anthem to kick off the day. The contest will determine who wins the honor of singing each morning.

"Every year, thousands are inspired online by the voices of Pennsylvanians celebrating life and agriculture in the land of the free and the home of the brave,” Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said. “In these challenging times, our days will look different at the 2021 Farm Show. But our focus will remain on Cultivating Tomorrow and our national anthem is a perfect reminder that our tomorrows are full of hope and promise.”

The contest is open to state residents of all ages. Due to COVID-19 groups must be members of the same household or must be socially distanced. Previously recorded videos are ineligible. Entrants must sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” from start to finish in acapella (without instrumental accompaniment). The department is looking for creative, original recordings in creative settings.

“If you sing to your cattle or serenade your crops from the cab of a tractor, that’s what we want to see,” Redding added. “We don’t need flashy editing or special effects, just your beautiful voices and surroundings that reflect today’s reality, whether it’s over Zoom or in the barn.”

🎶 LET THE SINGING BEGIN 🎶



Are you interested in singing the National Anthem as part of the 105th #PAFarmShow? pic.twitter.com/MZcJSQJZYw — PA Farm Show Complex (@FarmShowComplex) November 16, 2020

Contestants can enter by uploading a video of themselves singing “The Star-Spangled Banner,” without instrumental accompaniment, to the Pennsylvania Farm Show Facebook page, facebook.com/pafarmshow.

Videos must be uploaded between Monday, Nov. 16, at 8 a.m. and Monday, Dec. 7, at 12 p.m. Entrants who do not have Facebook accounts may submit a video via a parent, guardian, or organization’s account.

Eight winners will be selected by a panel of judges and notified via email. When all winners are confirmed, they will be announced on PA Farm Show social media by 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 16.

Full contest details are available online or on the Farm Show Facebook page. Find out more about the 2021 Virtual Pennsylvania Farm Show at farmshow.pa.gov.