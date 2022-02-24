Breweries in Pennsylvania will host the state's largest-ever 'homebrew' competition

This summer, five events will be held across the state, and the top three winners from each event will go on to compete for the title of best homebrewer in Pa.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Breweries in Pa., the digital promotion company that connects Pennsylvania beer drinkers with craft breweries across the Commonwealth, has announced plans to host "the largest Pennsylvania homebrew competition ever," according to a press release.

This summer, five homebrew events will be held across the state, and the top three winners from each event will go on to compete for the title of best homebrewer in the state.

But that's not all: the winner from each region will have a chance to have their winning recipe brewed commercially and poured on draft at the host brewing location, the press release added.

Each of the regional events will be held at the following locations on the following dates:

June 11, Free Will Brewing (Perkasie)

June 25, Wallenpaupack Brewing (Hawley)

July 9, Englewood Brewing (Hummelstown)

July 16, Hop Farm Brewing (Pittsburgh)

Aug. 13, Lavery Brewing (Erie)

Those who are interested in competing can choose to sign up for any of the regional events with the top 15 from all of those events competing in a sixth and final competition, the press release goes on.

Homebrewers will be asked to bring one beer for official judging. Each of the above events will be held beerfest style, where guests can purchase tickets to enjoy the beer brewed by each homebrewer.

Tickets for each event are $35 to the public and will go on sale on April 11.

The top three winners from each region will then go on to compete at Rusty Rail Brewing in Mifflinburg on Oct. 16, to crown the best homebrewer in Pennsylvania.