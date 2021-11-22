Results are in: The winner of the Bailey bus

On Monday, Bailey Coach, with the help of FOX43's Evan Forrester, announced the winner of the bus.

YORK, Pa. — Over the past month, FOX43 has highlighted three non-profit organizations, giving viewers and readers the chance to vote on which would win a 47-passenger bus donated by Bailey Coach.

On Monday, Courtney Bailey, Vice President of the Bailey Family of Companies, with the help of FOX43's Evan Forrester, announced the winner of the bus.

After hundreds of votes were counted, Servants Inc., a non-profit geared towards helping provide opportunities for volunteers to engage in a variety of acts of service, won the bus along with other perks.

Servants' new bus, a 2006 MCI motorcoach, comes with an electronic logging device, wi-fi capabilities, an onboard camera system, $5,000 in parts for future needs, and will be wrapped in Servants' name and logo.

Trent Davis, founder and CEO of Servants Inc. said the bus will be used to help go into areas like Mississippi, Louisiana and Texas where they experience disasters from hurricanes and be able to take a lot of volunteers.

“We would either have to fly, which can get expensive, or we would rent multiple 12-passenger vans and take a caravan down," said Davis. "So this will really help us to be able to leverage a lot more volunteers, and do it in a way that's a lot safer and easier for us.”

Servants Inc. also helps volunteers locally, according to Davis, helping with home repair and maintenance for older adults and people with disabilities who can't afford to do repairs on their homes.

Bailey said instead of selling the bus, the company wanted to give it to the community.