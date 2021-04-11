Affordable Housing Advocates in the running for bus donation

Affordable Housing Advocates is one of three nonprofits with a chance to win a free bus.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Bailey Coach is giving away a free bus, and you can be apart of deciding who receives it.

We're highlighting charities who are competing for the bus, including Affordable Housing Advocates.

A bus would make a big difference for this non-profit organization that is committed to providing quality housing for the low income community.

If chosen, Affordable Housing Advocates would be able to provide a safe form of transportation, and that's why they are hoping to be chosen to receive the 2006 47-passenger coach bus, along with about $15,000 worth of extra gear.

Kimberly Krynock, the operations director of Affordable Housing Advocates, says that this has been a dream of hers for a very long time.

"It has been a dream of mine to have transportation for these people to be able to get to the grocery store," Krynock explained.

"If we could have a bus, that would be awesome."

Votes from the public will determine which nonprofit wins the bus. Beginning Nov. 5, voting will open via our text line.

To vote for Affordable Housing Advocates, you can text the keyword "HOUSE" to 717-843-0043.