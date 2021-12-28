x
Construction worker dies one week after workplace accident

Sean Blackmon, 47, was working as part of a construction crew when he walked into the path of a swinging telephone pole, which hit him in the side.
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A construction worker has died nearly one week after a workplace accident in York County.

Around 5 p.m. on Tuesday Dec. 21, Sean Blackmon, 47, was injured while working for Benfer Construction, contracted through BCI Utilities.

He was working as part of a construction crew replacing a telephone pole at the intersection of West Canal Road and Intermediate Avenue in Dover Township. Authorities said he walked into the path of a swinging telephone pole that hit him in the side and knocked him to the ground. 

Northern York County Regional Police and EMS transported Blackmon to Wellspan York Hospital. Blackmon died six days later on Dec. 27 from his critical injuries.

