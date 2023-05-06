Construction on new state park campsites at a standstill

Newswatch 16's Courtney Harrison shows us what the site looks like now and how park officials hope it won't stay that way for too long.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Campers and tents are scattered throughout one of the campsites at Lackawanna State Park. Sarah Thoman and her family took advantage of a long weekend away and towed their camper up from the York area. She says it's not always easy to secure a camping spot anywhere at the last minute.

"Since COVID, things have been kind of crazy and busy, and spontaneously being able to go has been difficult. So being able to go over months in advance and having to plan it out. It's been kind of tricky," Thoman said.

Last year, park officials planned and began work to expand RV sites at Lackawanna State Park. Park Manager Rob Barrese says work started to transform the Ledges Loop from regular campsites into 20 RV sites providing access to water, sewer, and electricity. Barrese says those types of campsites are in high demand.

"It's a bureau initiative to increase our RV sites or full hookup sites throughout the state. We're doing it; Ricketts Glen has done it, and I know PROMISED land is in the works."

The project, costing about $1 million, was awarded to EBI, LLC from Mayfield. The site was cleared, pipes were installed, and things seemed on schedule, but two weeks ago, work came to a halt. State park officials say when they inquired about the lack of progress, they learned the contractor had recently filed for bankruptcy.

The unfinished project leaves park officials and campers disappointed.

"To have that capability would have been nice, but we don't mind, you know, just having the electric and the trees to have some shade when it's cooler outside," Thoman said.

"I didn't think we would get it on online for the beginning of summer, but I was hoping by the middle of summer, Fourth of July, so we're hoping by next summer we'll have this online," Barrese said.

It's unclear when the project will resume.