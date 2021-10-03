Just Between Friends consignment sale runs through Saturday in Lancaster County

Thousands of items will be discounted between 50-90% off.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Just Between Friends consignment sale runs in Lancaster County through Saturday.

The event will be at a new location, Rock Lititz, this year. The sale allows parents and families to save while they shop, with quality clothes at a big discount. Item prices are reduced by 50-90%

This sale features spring and summer items, a great opportunity to purchase Easter outfits for the kiddos.

Beyond clothes, the event offers toys, baby items like strollers, high chairs, and pack and plays. All items are inspected and checked for any recalls or safety issues before being offered in the sale.

The last day of the sale is Saturday, at that point everything not sold will be 50% off. After that, some items that don't sell will be donated to non-profit organizations in Lancaster County.

JBF Lancaster: New Venue: Rock Lititz - 100 Rock Lititz Boulevard

Wednesday, March 10: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Special Community Guest Presale – tickets required.

Thursday, March 11: 10a.m. to 8 p.m. – Open to public and timed entry tickets recommended.

Friday, March 12: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. – Open to public and timed entry tickets recommended.

Saturday, March 13: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Half price day. Open to public and timed entry tickets recommended.