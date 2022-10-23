Conservative 'ReAwakening Tour' comes to Lancaster

The event is organized by retired Lieutenant General Michael Flynn and has been accused of peddling QAnon conspiracy theories.

MANHEIM, Pa. — Thousands of people came together at Spooky Nook on Saturday for the latest stop in the ReAwakening Tour. The tour is organized with the help of Michael Flynn, promoting Christian Nationalists and America First ideals.

“I stand against atheistic globalism and I’m a Christian and in favor of this nation," said Clay Clark, organizer of the ReAwakening Tour.

Guest speakers throughout the event spoke out against COVID restrictions throughout the pandemic, vaccines, and the 2020 election. The tour has been criticized for peddling conspiracy theories associated with QAnon, which has been labeled an extremist group by the FBI.

“Get rid of the deep state and get out and vote," said one activist. "It’s not just at the federal level, it is also at the state level.”

“The media has said that my whiteboard is the center of a QAnon conspiracy movement, but I’ve never been on the QAnon website ever," said Clark. "Because I’m not ‘Q’ or ‘Anon,’ I don’t do it. I don’t care if you do, but I don’t.”

GOP gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano was scheduled to speak at the event but did not show up. Mastriano is endorsed by Michael Flynn and former President Donald Trump in his race against Democrat Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

“For President Trump and General Flynn to endorse Doug Mastriano, it means that they’re 100% behind him and they believe he’s the best candidate to put America First," said Clark.