Conoy Township could become a 2nd amendment sanctuary. But, one republican gun-supporting supervisor doesn't agree

Conoy Township plans a vote on the measure next month

Conoy Township is poised to become the next 2nd amendment sanctuary in Pennsylvania.

But republican supervisor and gun owner Justin Risser said he'll vote no on what he calls a 'publicity stunt' measure that has 'no teeth.'

"If there's anybody that's going to be pro-gun it's me," said Risser. But he said, "I don't feel like our second amendment is under attack. I think we have a lot of control in Harrisburg."

Risser pointed to the Republican-majority in the state legislature and republican leaders in Washington, D.C. "I don't see anything to be real scared about with losing rights to the second amendment," he added.

Risser also questions how Conoy Township would even enforce the measure. Conoy Township relies on Susquehanna Regional Police, which follows state law.

"In local government we don't have any jurisdiction or governance of firearms. So, what we feel as a township, it doesn't really matter when it comes to the state and federal government," said Risser. He also questions paying an attorney to draft something that he said is 'not going to actually be beneficial to the township.'

But the chairman of the Conoy Township supervisors, Stephen Mohr, said the second amendment sanctuary measure is an important statement to make.

"You're standing up for a principal that is there and should always be there," said Mohr. "Those people that drew up the constitution knew what they were doing."

Mohr added, as for the leadership across the state and the nation, "you might think it can't happen in Pennsylvania but this election things could change."

Mohr said, "basically we just want to put out there publicly that we're staunch supporters of the second amendment and we won't just sit idly by and let those rights be taken away from us."

He added, the township doesn't want to make any trouble for Susquehanna Regional Police. But, he believe the legal ramifications will be minimal because "we're not saying we're going to change any laws at this time. We're just saying where we stand if or when it would come to that we would work that out."

Still, Risser said Conoy already has a history and reputation of defending the second amendment with signs that even read 'this is not a gun free zone.'

"To kind of reach out to Harrisburg and say we really want our second amendment protected, it doesn't mean anything as far as, to me, it doesn't help me sleep any better," said Risser. He added, "so basically we're re-enforcing the history of our township and not doing anything else other than that. And, another thing we're doing is we're wasting time when we could be talking about local things that I feel are more of an impact to our community."

Even with Risser's no vote, Mohr believes the measure will pass with large public support and he said he will be 'highly disappointed' if it doesn't.

As for the community members who have reached out to him, Mohr said, "I did have one individual email me that was opposed to it only because it was going to cause a ruckus they said. But, everyday, some names I recognize, they're all in favor."