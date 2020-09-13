Conodoguinet Creek Cleanup

Some very lucky ducks in Cumberland County got what you might call a home makeover today. The Conodoguinet Creek in East Pennsboro Township has cleared of tons of trash thanks to the efforts of some compassionate citizens. They are members of Ducks Unlimited, Conodoguinet chapter, an environmental nonprofit group that cleans trash and provides garbage removal in wetland areas. "We're increasing the quality of the habitat here that'll hopefully bring some more waterfowl into the area," says Parker Frawley, Committee Member of Ducks Unlimited, Conodoguinet Chapter. "Beyond the waterfowl aspect of it, it's really about taking care of our environment, taking care of our planet and creating kind of a culture of stewardship that we hope will kind of expand throughout the community."