Lancaster County emerging artist creates art without boundaries for national tour

Artist with disability breaks down barriers and shows off talent at the Lancaster Museum of Art.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Creating art without boundaries.

The Lancaster County Museum of Art hosted the Kennedy Center’s VSA Emerging Young Artists Program nation tour on Sunday.

The tour displays works from 15 artists around the country, including Lancaster artist, Malcolm Corley.

The theme of this year's tour asked artists to connect, span new distances, and see unexpected relationships through art.

Communications and Programming Coordinator of the Demuth Foundation, Sarah Keim, says the program empowers young adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

"This program in particular really gave a lot of artists a platform to discuss things that sometime they don't always think they have that platform to do it with. So, I think that this was a way to really bring awareness for young people in the arts, young people who have disabilities," said Keim.

The exhibition is open Tuesday through Sunday until February 23rd.