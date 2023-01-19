Congressman Lloyd Smucker holds round table on human trafficking prevention

Local law enforcement, advocates and state and federal lawmakers discussed ways to bring justice to victims of human trafficking on Thursday evening.

YORK, Pa. — According to the U.S. State Department, 27.6 million people worldwide are currently victims of human trafficking.

Pennsylvania has even been dubbed a "hub" for human trafficking, which is why local leaders are discussing ways to tackle the issue.

Representative Lloyd Smucker, who represents parts of Lancaster and York Counties, was at the York Township Building on Thursday evening to address the issue.

Alongside local advocates and law enforcement, the group met as part of National Human Trafficking Prevention Month to talk about bringing justice to victims.

"One of the big discussions today was whether we can find additional avenues at the state and federal level to provide additional resources," Smucker told FOX43 news.

Crystal Perry with the YWCA in York says the public education of human trafficking is getting better and saving more lives each year.

In 2022, her task force housed 11 victims, the highest number in her three years with the group.

She says the process to rescue trafficking victims takes a lot of resources.

“We know that it takes a village," said Perry. "People don’t realize the mental health issues, substance abuse issues, they don’t think that a lot of them come to us with no ID’s.”

Lancaster District Attorney Heather Adams advocates for more assistance from local task forces working to track down victims and trafficking rings.

"Money, either in the form of grants or some programs from some government agency will always assist in the law enforcement endeavor and victim service agencies," she said.