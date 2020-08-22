Congressman Dan Meuser (PA-09) tests positive for COVID-19

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Congressman Dan Meuser, who represents Pennsylvania's 9th Congressional District, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement released on Saturday.
"I have been following all CDC health and safety guidelines, and will be taking all necessary actions, including postponing upcoming public events and working from home in quarantine until I receive a negative test result, " he said in the statement. " I am thankful to God that my grown children were not at home and that my wife Shelley has tested negative."
He says because of the positive result, he will not be present or voting Saturday on H.R. 8015, but he would have voted ‘NAY.’
Meuser represents Lebanon, Berks, Carbon, Columbia, Luzerne, Montour, Northumberland, and Schuylkill counties.