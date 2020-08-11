Congressional leaders respond to Biden Harris election win

Democrats and Republicans are reacting to news that former Vice President Joe Biden and California Sen. Kamala Harris were elected to the White House on Saturday.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Responses are pouring in from congressional leaders as President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris addressed jubilant supporters during their acceptance speeches Saturday night. Biden and Harris narrowly defeated President Trump in an election that hinged on several swing states.

“I congratulate President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their victory in this campaign. It’s now time to unite and heal our Nation so we can build back better. Coming together as one Nation, we can defeat the virus, rebuild our economy for workers and families and provide a brighter future for our children,” said U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-Pa.).

President-elect Biden released the following statement prior to his acceptance speech:

“I am honored and humbled by the trust the American people have placed in me and in Vice President-elect Harris. In the face of unprecedented obstacles, a record number of Americans voted. Proving once again, that democracy beats deep in the heart of America. With the campaign over, it’s time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation. It’s time for America to unite. And to heal. We are the United States of America. And there’s nothing we can’t do, if we do it together.”

A fireworks display began soon after President-elect Joe Biden addressed the nation Saturday night. It included stars, the Biden logo in blue, red lights spelled out by drone lights and was followed by a multi colored map of the United States.

Biden stood with his family and clapped and hugged as the drone lights spelled out “President elect Biden” in blue and afterward the number 46 in a circle. Then, the fireworks displaced “VP elect Harris” in blue.

U.S. Senator Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) released the following statement:

“President Trump and former Vice President Biden have run hard, spirited campaigns that have inspired record civic engagement. I applaud both of them for their desire to serve our nation.

“Today’s announcement by the media of the election’s outcome is a projection. A final outcome will be reached when the election process concludes, which is after all legal votes have been counted, litigation is resolved, and any recounts are completed.

“Democracy succeeds only when all sides can trust that the election process is fair and transparent. Given the extremely close result, the American people must be assured that the process is being conducted with integrity. This means campaign representatives must have meaningful access to observe whether the law is being followed. I strongly encourage all state and local officials to ensure that this happens as the election process is completed.”

Congressman John Joyce, M.D. (PA-13) and the Republican members of the Pennsylvania Congressional delegation today called upon Governor Tom Wolf and his administration to follow the law and ensure that Pennsylvanians have a free, fair, and legitimate election.

“The citizens of the Commonwealth do not just expect free and fair elections, they deserve free and fair elections,” they wrote. “We believe that every legal vote should be counted, and it is compulsory for the Secretary of the Commonwealth to discount any votes that do not meet the letter of the law.”

Congressman Joyce and his colleagues also urged transparency within the Wolf Administration, saying the Governor and his top officials must uphold the law and ensure that every legal ballot is counted once. They also are urging Attorney General Josh Shapiro to recuse himself from any participation in the election proceedings.

“As many of these issues will now be addressed by the United States Supreme Court, we remain concerned about the integrity of the election and continued attempts by the administration and its officials to put their thumbs on the scale in pursuit of what they believe should be a preordained outcome. These actions continue to chip away at the foundation of our representational democracy and challenges the citizens of Pennsylvania’s faith in their government. We implore you to put politics aside and provide these requests all due consideration,” they continued.

Today, nine Pennsylvania Republican members of the U.S. House of Representatives signed a letter urging Attorney General Shapiro to recuse himself from all legal challenges to the official results of the 2020 presidential election in Pennsylvania.

Congressmen Fred Keller (PA-12), Glenn “GT” Thompson (PA-15), Mike Kelly (PA-16), John Joyce (PA-13), Scott Perry (PA-10), Guy Reschenthaler (PA-14), Dan Meuser (PA-09), Lloyd Smucker (PA-11), and Brian Fitzpatrick (PA-01) signed the letter.

“The citizens of the United States, not media outlets, determine the outcome of elections. With recounts and legal challenges expected, we must let the process play out. Count every legal vote," said Congressman Keller.

Shortly after Biden was projected as the next President of the United States, the Trump Campaign released the following statement from President Donald J. Trump.

“We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: they don’t want the truth to be exposed. The simple fact is this election is far from over. Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor. In Pennsylvania, for example, our legal observers were not permitted meaningful access to watch the counting process. Legal votes decide who is president, not the news media.

“Beginning Monday, our campaign will start prosecuting our case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated. The American People are entitled to an honest election: that means counting all legal ballots, and not counting any illegal ballots. This is the only way to ensure the public has full confidence in our election. It remains shocking that the Biden campaign refuses to agree with this basic principle and wants ballots counted even if they are fraudulent, manufactured, or cast by ineligible or deceased voters. Only a party engaged in wrongdoing would unlawfully keep observers out of the count room – and then fight in court to block their access.