Congregations across Central Pa. celebrate Ash Wednesday nearly two years into the pandemic

In 2021, many churches chose to distribute ashes differently, or didn't do so at all.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent, or, the 40 days leading up to Easter in which Christians are expected to sacrifice something in order to mark the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Though the pandemic shutdown began in 2020, Ash Wednesday was celebrated well before, on Feb. 26. In 2021, ashes were distributed differently. Church leaders sprinkled ashes and some Lutheran congregations did not provide a service at all.

This year, Bishop Robert Gainer of the Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg says the service will return to how it was prior to the pandemic.

"The mark of the cross will be placed on the forehead of the person with the normal manner of doing that; this year we're pretty much back to our normal routines," he said.

Bishop Gainer adds pandemic restrictions have eased with masks being optional for parishioners and members of the church who distribute Communion. To accommodate those who may want to worship from the comfort of their homes, Mass is also available on the parish's live stream.

For those who are of Lutheran faith, both Zion Lutheran Church and Messiah Lutheran Church in Harrisburg will be holding a hybrid-style Mass for Ash Wednesday.

Pastor Karin Pejak of Zion Lutheran Church says the congregation did not hold a service in 2021 and is excited to invite people back for the service.

"We also recognize that there are people...recovering from other illnesses or surgeries who can't be with us but now they can see and be a part of what's happening in person as well," Pastor Pejak said. "At a time when we all have a lot of questions and anxiety in our own community, and especially globally, to be together in God's presence...will be very powerful."

Pastor Pejak told FOX43 she is still coordinating whether ashes will be distributed either by Q-tip or by hand but says those who distribute will be masked.

Messiah Lutheran Church leaders have said the ashes will be given by Q-tip as well, and the distributors will also be masked.