Confirmed COVID-19 case at Susquehannock High School

Susquehannock High School and classes will resume as usual Tuesday morning, Sept. 8, per the guidance from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, officials said.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The Southern York County School District was informed of a confirmed COVID-19 case on Friday at Susquehannock High School, according to a release.

District officials say the individual who has tested positive for COVID-19 has not been in the building for more than a week and will not return to the building for at least 10 days from the start of their symptoms.

Susquehannock High School and classes will resume as usual Tuesday morning, Sept. 8, per the guidance from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, officials said.

The superintendent says they have thoroughly cleaned and disinfected potentially exposed spaces and classrooms. School officials say they will continue to take the steps necessary to protect the health of students and staff with strict cleaning protocols.

The school district has contacted any person who may have been exposed while in the building and advised them to quarantine for 14 days. The district has been in contact with any person who meets the definition of exposure while in the building and has directed them to follow appropriate quarantine guidelines, according to a release.

The district will also continue to monitor students and staff for any additional suspected or confirmed COVID-19 cases and will seek guidance from the department of health.