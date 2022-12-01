Conestoga River finalist for 2023 Pennsylvania 'River of the Year'

The 63-mile-long river is featured on the ballot to be named Pennsylvania's 2023 "River of the Year."

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Conestoga River is a finalist in the 2023 Pennsylvania "River of the Year" competition.

A tributary of the Susquehanna River, the Conestoga River runs a 63-mile course and drains over 475 miles of watershed in the heart of Lancaster County.

"We are thrilled for our river to be included in the ballot, but now it's time to really get the word out so that She is named River of the Year," said Todd Roy, executive director of the Conestoga River Club, via press release.

The nonprofit club is promising locals that if the Conestoga takes the "River of the Year" title, they will all be able to celebrate with activities, including overnight kayaking trips, and a special River of the Year festival.

The other three finalists in the competition are the north branch of the Susquehanna River, the Schuylkill River, and the Perkiomen Creek.

The Pennsylvania Organization for Watersheds and Rivers' (POWR), an affiliate of the Pennsylvania Environmental Council, administers the River of the Year program with funding from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR).