Conestoga River Club encourages voting for the river in the River of the Year competition

The Conestoga is a finalist along with the Perkiomen Creek, Schuylkill River, and the north branch of the Susquehanna River. Voting is open until January 18th.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Conestoga River, which runs through the heart of Lancaster County, is a finalist in the 2023 River of the Year competition.

The competition, which is funded by the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and the Pennsylvania Organization for Watersheds and Rivers, aims to elevate public awareness of specific rivers and recognize important conservation needs.

Todd Roy, Executive Director of the Conestoga River Club, nominated the Conestoga for this year's competition. He says awareness is exactly what this river needs.

“It needs it. You can see the trash right here. The awareness has to happen," he tells FOX43. "This has got to stop because this is our home. This is where we live. This is our river. Nobody’s going to fix it but us.”

Voting is now open for the 2023 #PARiveroftheYear! The winner will receive a $10K grant from DCNR to fund year-round activities to celebrate, including a River of the Year sojourn. Voting is open until Wednesday, January 18. Learn more ➡️ https://t.co/GuSIX2oYWY. #GetOutdoorsPA pic.twitter.com/FmYiAm0imd — PA Department of Conservation & Natural Resources (@DCNRnews) November 30, 2022

Roy has been a champion of the river and organizing clean ups for the area. He says he’s seen people come together in that pursuit as well.

“In the last two years I have seen effort that restores faith in humanity. I have seen people who live next store to each other become neighbors.”

The Conestoga is up against the Perkiomen Creek, the Schuylkill River, and the north branch of the Susquehanna River. The winner will receive a $10,000 leadership grant.

Roy has plenty of ideas for how he would spend the grant money, including funding cleanup efforts and hosting activities that spotlight the Conestoga.

"We’ll be hosting a 2 day camping trip," Roy says. "We’ll be hosting a river race festival on Memorial Day weekend. Just everything that we can do to bring the community together even more firmly behind the needs of this great river.”

Accessibility is also at top of mind for Roy, who wants everyone in the community to be able to enjoy what this river has to offer.